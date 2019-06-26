Deals Rumor Mill: Magellan, HDFC Bank, Everest Medicines

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Centerbridge Partners is close to snapping up managed care company Magellan Health, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. According to the report, the pair are in exclusive talks about a possible deal. Citing anonymous sources, the Journal reported that no deal is certain. According to the report, Magellan was valued at $1.6 billion Wednesday. Mumbai, India-based HDFC Bank has tapped Morgan Stanley and Bank of America to lead its nonbank finance business' initial public offering, Bloomberg reported Wednesday morning. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that an IPO for the unit could raise as much as 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion)....

