Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

McKesson Dodges Generic Drug Price-Fix MDL For Now

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge nixed claims Wednesday that McKesson Corp. earned billions of dollars by cooperating with an industry-wide price-fixing conspiracy among generic-drug makers, ruling that a putative class’ allegations in the multidistrict litigation are impermissible suppositions.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe said that the putative class, led by Marion Diagnostic Center, had not plausibly supported its claim that McKesson, a distributor, committed a wrongdoing parallel to the alleged wrongdoing of the MDL’s manufacturing defendants.

Marion simply claims the conduct is parallel because both McKesson and the manufacturer defendants saw increased profits, the judge said. Marion alleges, unspecifically, that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 5, 2016

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 25, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®