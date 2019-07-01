The Biggest Telecom Developments Of 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2019 has been packed with legal and policy developments in the telecom industry, including major moves to crack down on robocalls, oral arguments in the closely watched net neutrality case and a trend toward freeing up more airwaves for commercial use. Here’s a recap of some of the most prominent Federal Communications Commission actions, court cases and congressional activity so far. Tackling Robocalls After taking some heat for not forcing action on unwanted phone calls sooner, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai came out with an aggressive order allowing carriers to start blocking suspicious calls automatically. To identify calling...

