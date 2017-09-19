Alvarez Gets $41M Fees In Toys R Us Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Turnaround consultancy Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC got the green light from a Virginia bankruptcy court on Wednesday to take home $44 million in fees for its work on the multibillion-dollar Toys R Us Inc. Chapter 11 case. The professional services firm’s bill covered the entirety of the roughly yearlong case, which stretched from September 2017 to December 2018 and ended with a $760 million asset sale and a separate wind-up plan. A&M said it provided a “wide range” of services to the debtors, including the preparation of various reports and analyses, high-level discussions with stakeholders and a general coordination...

