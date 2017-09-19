Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Alvarez Gets $44M In Fees In Toys R Us Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Turnaround consultancy Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC got the green light from a Virginia bankruptcy court on Wednesday to take home $44 million in fees and expenses for its work on the multibillion-dollar Toys R Us Inc. Chapter 11 case.

The professional services firm’s bill covered the entirety of the roughly yearlong case, which stretched from September 2017 to December 2018 and ended with a $760 million asset sale and a separate wind-up plan.

A&M said it provided a “wide range” of services to the debtors, including the preparation of various reports and analyses, high-level discussions with stakeholders and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies