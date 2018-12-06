Green Card Holder Can't Be 'Inadmissible,' High Court Told

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. permanent residents can't be "rendered inadmissible" unless they are seeking admission into the U.S., a Jamaican citizen fighting his deportation told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, pushing an interpretation of the immigration statute that has split the federal circuit courts. Andre Martello Barton, a Jamaican citizen with a U.S. green card, argued in his opening brief at the high court that he was not "rendered inadmissible" more than two decades ago by a firearms offense he committed in 1996 when he was 18, as the government has argued, because Barton had already been legally admitted into the U.S. at...

