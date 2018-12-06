Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Green Card Holder Can't Be 'Inadmissible,' High Court Told

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. permanent residents can't be "rendered inadmissible" unless they are seeking admission into the U.S., a Jamaican citizen fighting his deportation told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, pushing an interpretation of the immigration statute that has split the federal circuit courts.

Andre Martello Barton, a Jamaican citizen with a U.S. green card, argued in his opening brief at the high court that he was not "rendered inadmissible" more than two decades ago by a firearms offense he committed in 1996 when he was 18, as the government has argued, because Barton had already been legally admitted into the U.S. at...

Supreme Court

December 6, 2018

