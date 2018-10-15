Del. And Md. Can’t Force EPA Action On Smog, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has urged the D.C. Circuit to dismiss a challenge brought by Maryland and Delaware seeking to force the agency to crack down on emissions from power plants blowing in from other states, arguing their original petitions demanded that it go beyond what is required under federal law. The EPA said in a motion Wednesday that it had been reasonable to deny the states’ bids because neither provided sufficient evidence showing that out-of-state emissions coming over their borders were making it harder for them to meet and maintain the level of cleanliness required by the Clean Air...

