French Parliament Panel Passes Digital Tax

Law360, Brussels (June 27, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A French parliamentary committee recently approved a proposed digital tax with plans to ask the government to confirm with the European Commission that the tax is in line with the European Union rules prohibiting state aid. A committee comprising lawmakers in the French National Assembly and the upper house of the Senate agreed on a joint bill to tax large digital companies, according to an announcement from the Senate on Wednesday. The tax will affect companies with worldwide digital revenues of at least €750 million ($852 million) and French revenue of more than €25 million. The tax is modeled after a...

