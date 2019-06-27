Watchdog Adds Climate Standards To Pensions Code

Law360, London (June 27, 2019, 6:18 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator updated its code for trustees of occupational pension schemes on Thursday to include environmental, social and governance responsibilities that boards must follow when investing their members' assets. The watchdog, known as TPR, said that trustee boards must set out from October how the companies they are investing their scheme funds into are contributing to climate change and other sustainability and ethical issues. Trustees that consider environmental and social dangers will be able to evaluate risks to their investments, the regulator said. For example, investing in a business that contributes to carbon emissions may hit the long-term profits of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS