Scentre Sells Sydney Towers To Blackstone In $1.1B Deal

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Australia-based mall owner Scentre said Thursday it has agreed to sell its office towers in Sydney’s central business district to funds managed by private equity giant Blackstone for AU$1.52 billion ($1.1 billion). Scentre Group said the deal with Blackstone Group will also allow the company to initiate an AU$800 million buyback of Scentre Group securities. Scentre said the proceeds of the transaction will be used to repay debt. “Our development of the Sydney office towers in 2011 and ongoing investment until now has created significant value for securityholders,” Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen said in a statement. “The transaction price represents...

