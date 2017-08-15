Software Co. Awarded $2.1M In Atty Fees In Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A software company has won nearly $2.1 million in attorney fees in its suit accusing a Mexico-based consulting firm of copying its software to dodge licensing fees, after a California federal judge found that the Mexican firm’s “on-and-off again participation” warranted the fees. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton’s decision to issue the award to Cadence Design Systems Inc. comes after the court’s April decision to enter a default judgment against Pounce Consulting SA de CV and Pounce Consulting Inc., collectively known as Pounce, for failing to timely replace its counsel after its original counsel withdrew from representation. Earlier this month,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS