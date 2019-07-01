International Trade In 2019: What's Happened, What's Next

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- At the midway point of 2019, much of the Trump administration's trade policy remains in flux. Tensions with China remain unresolved; a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada is still without full congressional support; and the future of the World Trade Organization is more uncertain than ever. Some of that may be by design, as President Donald Trump continues his reshaping of the U.S. trade orthodoxy that began with his withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership soon after he was inaugurated. But the first half of this year produced more questions than answers about what the White House's ideal trade landscape...

