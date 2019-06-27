Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An Ohio lawyer with a fee-sharing rip-off scheme and a New York attorney stuck with a six-figure restitution order lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Ohio Cleveland personal injury lawyer Scott Rumizen was hit with a two-year suspension — with all but six months of it stayed — for repeatedly underpaying a lawyer with whom he had a fee-sharing deal. The state Supreme Court noted that in some instances, Rumizen had forged clients’ names on falsified settlement-disbursement documents to make the other lawyer, Brian Kraig, believe he was getting his correct...

