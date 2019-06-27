Mass. AG Fines Nursing Home Operators For Wage Violations

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday announced that the owners and operators of five nursing homes in the state have been hit with nearly $85,000 in penalties for allegedly failing to pay their workers. According to the attorney general’s office, Joseph Schwartz and Michael Schwartz have received 15 citations for flouting Massachusetts wage laws by not paying workers on time or providing them with pay stubs, among other violations. The citations stem from an investigation the office conducted after it received “dozens of complaints” from workers at facilities they owned and operated, the statement said. In their complaints, the workers...

