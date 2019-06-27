Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dominated this week’s legal lions and lambs lists, with the American Civil Liberties Union securing a win blocking a citizenship question on the census and Mayer Brown LLP experiencing defeat in gerrymandering litigation. Legal Lions The American Civil Liberties Union snagged this week’s top legal lion spot with a win at the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday blocking the addition of a citizenship question on the 2020 census and sending the case back to a lower court. The challengers are represented by Dale Ho of the American Civil Liberties Union and New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood....

