Change Healthcare Prices $557M IPO Below Range

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Change Healthcare Inc., a private-equity backed provider of analytics tools to the health care industry, saw shares rise Thursday after the Simpson Thacher & Bartlett-led company priced a $557 million initial public offering below range. Nashville, Tennessee-based Change Healthcare sold 42.9 million shares at $13 each late on Wednesday. The shares rose $2 to close at $15 on the Nasdaq exchange in their trading debut on Thursday, rising 15.4%. The company initially projected selling its shares between $16 and $19. Despite pricing below its expected range, Change Healthcare's offering marks the largest of several IPOs coming to market this week. The...

