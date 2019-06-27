Australian Watchdog Lodges 'Crucial' Appeal In Merger Case

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Australia's competition enforcer lodged an appeal Thursday of a court ruling that wiped out its case challenging Pacific National's AU$205 million ($143.6 million) acquisition of a rail terminal from Aurizon, with the agency's chief calling the move "crucial" for the country's merger regime. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is appealing a May ruling from the Federal Court that dismissed its case challenging a deal that would hand Pacific National control over the Acacia Ridge Terminal in Brisbane. The commission alleges the transaction will lessen competition for interstate rail operations by making it too hard for new players to enter the...

