Grab Lands Another $300M Investment From Invesco

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Grab announced Thursday that it has landed a $300 million investment from Invesco Ltd., bringing the investment management company’s total funding in the Southeast Asian company primarily known for its ride-hailing services to $703 million. The Singapore-based company said it hoped to use the capital injection to expand on its mobile-enabled financial services business verticals. Despite its brand being mainly attached to ride-hailing in Southeast Asia, Grab has also expanded into the payments space with GrabPay. Invesco’s investment follows its purchase of OppenheimerFunds, which had previously invested $403 million in Grab. Grab said it expected to raise a total of $6.5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS