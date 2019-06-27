Dutch Court Scraps €41M Antitrust Fine Against Railway

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands' main passenger railway was able to shake a €40.9 million ($46.5 million) fine Thursday after a local court found the competition regulators that issued the penalty didn't prove the transport enterprise was a dominant enough market player to cut into antitrust laws. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets slapped Dutch Railways NS with the fine two years ago, alleging it wielded its significant market power to undercut a regional transport tender in the province of Limburg with an excessively low bid. And regulators accused the railway of passing on confidential competitor details to its subsidiary that was participating in...

