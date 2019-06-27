S. Korean Steelmaker Contests Pipe Tariffs At CIT

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A South Korean steel manufacturer has challenged the U.S. Department of Commerce's tariffs on the company's steel pipes, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that the department "impermissibly inserted" findings from a separate investigation in its duty calculation for the manufacturer. Seoul-based Husteel Co. Ltd. argued on Wednesday that Commerce erred in its calculation when it hit the manufacturer with a final margin of 10.91% in its review of a 1992 anti-dumping duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipes from South Korea. According to the complaint, Commerce improperly used adverse rates from a separate countervailing duty investigation of Korean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS