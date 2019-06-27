Sterigenics Floats Plan To Reopen Ill. Plant And Cut Emissions

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Amid a series of lawsuits over its alleged pollution, medical device sterilization company Sterigenics announced Thursday that it has applied for permits to install new equipment that will bring its shuttered Willowbrook facility into compliance with Illinois law governing ethylene oxide emissions. If the upgrades are authorized by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, they’ll be installed “as soon as is practicable,” Sterigenics spokesperson Kristin Gibbs told Law360. It’s not clear when the plant could reopen, but Gibbs said the company’s operations will be subject to monitoring requirements after installation. A spokesperson for the IEPA did not immediately respond to requests for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS