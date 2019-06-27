The Top In-House Hires Of June

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires and promotions during the first month of summer included high-profile appointments at Fox Corp., Nokia, Rent-A-Center and Northwestern University. Here, Law360 looks at these and some of the other top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Claudia Teran Fox Corp. tapped Fox Sports general counsel and longtime company executive Claudia Teran as its next top lawyer on Thursday, a day after the company veteran who had been leading its legal department resigned. Teran will stay on as general counsel at Fox Sports while she takes on new legal responsibilities, which include overseeing acquisitions, content distribution, entertainment assets...

