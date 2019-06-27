Fla. Attys Get More Leeway To Claim Expertise In Ads

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to relax the guidelines for attorney advertisements by adopting a new rule that will allow lawyers who are not board-certified in a specialty to claim expertise or specialization. The state's high court adopted a proposal by the Florida Bar to amend Florida Bar Rule 4-7.14 that removes the requirement that a lawyer must be board-certified to claim expertise or specialization in advertisements. Now, attorneys will be able to claim specialization in a certain area "if he or she can objectively verify the claim based on his or her 'education, training, experience or substantial involvement...

