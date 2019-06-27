Chancery Sees No Clear Winner In Murky Health Firm Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A tangled Delaware Chancery Court jurisdictional dispute over a multimember California health care incubator's lawsuit for a $20 million capital payment from a member demanding arbitration instead appears to have no clear winner for now, a vice chancellor cautioned late Thursday. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III cautioned attorneys for The Innovation Institute LLC, St. Joseph Health Source Inc. and St. Joseph Health System after a case dismissal argument that the two sides could wind up in time-consuming litigation both in Delaware and in California despite Innovation's report of an urgent need for the cash and claim to a two-day payment...

