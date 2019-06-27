Texas Swag Co. Exec Gets Prison For Price-Fixing Conspiracy

Law360, Houston (June 27, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The president of an online promotional products company accused of masterminding a price-fixing scheme involving up to nine other competitors received an eight-month prison sentence from a Texas federal judge Thursday, marking the latest development in the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust probe into that industry. Akil Kurji, owner and president of Houston-based Gennex Media doing business as Brandex.com, pled guilty in April to price-fixing in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act and faced a maximum of two years in prison. Prosecutor Danielle M. Garten had asked that Kurji get 18 months and pay a $20,000 fine. His defense attorney, James Madison Ardoin III...

