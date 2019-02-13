J&J Gets Case Removal Extension In Talc Supplier's Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (June 27, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge granted Johnson & Johnson more time to seek the removal to federal court of thousands of asbestos-related personal injury cases related to the Chapter 11 case of its talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc., while holding off on a request from several insurers dealing with liability arising from claims. At a lengthy hearing Thursday in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said because of the volume of cases and the “tedious” nature of filing notices to have thousands of civil claims J&J faces moved to district court, she was granting the pharmaceutical giant’s request to extend...

