Creativity Is Key To Promoting Diverse Arbitrators, Lawyers

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- It's become essential as the popularity of international arbitration has boomed across the globe to ensure that professionals in the practice area reflect the geographic diversity of its users, prompting some stakeholders to devise creative ways to improve the pipeline of diverse individuals coming up through the ranks. Increasing gender diversity among lawyers has become standard practice in the legal industry, but many within the field of international arbitration have come to recognize that the practice area faces a unique added challenge: ensuring that arbitrators and lawyers practicing in the field are culturally diverse. Many users of arbitration are based in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS