The New 'Roberts Court' Finds Its Footing

Law360, Washington (June 27, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding over the most conservative Supreme Court in years. But as the 2018 term showed, the reality is more complicated and the new majority is far weaker than expected. Conservatives have hoped — and liberals have feared — that President Donald Trump’s two new appointees will usher in a wave of victories for business interests and religious groups, whether by freeing industry from litigation or overturning landmark precedents like Roe v. Wade. But the reality of Justice Roberts’ new Supreme Court is going to be more complicated, if this term is any guide. Instead of diving...

