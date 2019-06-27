Ancestry.com Shared Private Health Info Of Thousands: Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Ancestry.com negligently released the private health information of thousands of clients who bought DNA products to unnamed third parties, according to a proposed class action the company removed to California federal court Thursday. Lori Collett filed the proposed class action in state court in April, seeking to represent all Californians who had their personal information compromised after they bought genealogy services from Ancestry.com Inc. and Ancestry.com DNA LLC. The complaint accused Ancestry of false advertising for representing to the public that users' private health information would be secure. Collett also claimed that Ancestry was negligent for failing to keep the information...

