Guatemala, Mexico Unsafe For Migrants, House Dems Say

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- House Democrats urged the Trump administration not to negotiate agreements with Mexico and Guatemala requiring asylum seekers to apply for protection in the first country where they arrive, saying in a letter Thursday that the president does not have the legal authority to do so. In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, the leaders of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security warned that Mexico and Guatemala are not safe enough and lack the due process protections to be included in what's known as a safe third-country agreement....

