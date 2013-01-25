Jury Awards Ky. Seed Co. $2.4M In Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal jury has awarded a seed company $2.4 million over claims that a former company executive stole research and development information related to its work with broccoli seeds and sprouts and gave it to his new employer. The Wednesday verdict came in a dispute between Caudill Seed Company and Los Angeles-based dietary supplements manufacturer Jarrow Formulas. Caudill sued Jarrow in 2013, seeking $12 million for counts including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims, extortion and fraud, among others. Caudill said Jarrow directed, aided and abetted a former Caudill executive who left the company for a new job with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS