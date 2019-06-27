NJ Gov. To Sign Budget, Without Expanded Millionaires' Tax

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he will sign a spending package before the July 1 deadline — without an expanded millionaires' tax — eliminating speculation that a budget impasse could trigger a state government shutdown. Murphy's reassurance came during his sixth press conference in the past seven days, in which the first-term Democrat has railed against the Legislature's version of the budget that excluded his calls for an expanded millionaires' tax, a $150-per-employee health care head tax on corporations, and a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors. “I can't play politics with innocent lives in this state,” Murphy announced at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS