Free Speech Challenge To DMCA Gets Partial Green Light

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An activist group can press forward on claims that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's "anti-circumvention" provision violates the First Amendment rights of two researchers, but can't try to invalidate the provision altogether, a D.C. federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ruled Thursday that the Electronic Frontier Foundation had failed to show that the ban is overbroad or an unconstitutional prior restraint on speech, which would allow for widespread relief. However, he said the ban may illegally restrain the inventors and researchers EFF is representing. This means that Johns Hopkins professor Matthew Green, computer scientist Andrew "bunnie" Huang...

