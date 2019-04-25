Justices Told To Skip Ex-Pfizer Exec's ERISA Venue Case

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pfizer retirement plan committee has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear a former executive's challenge to a requirement that any lawsuits against the plan be routed to New York federal court, saying federal benefits law allows plans to choose the venue where they can be sued. The Pfizer Retirement Committee and Fidelity Executive Services, which gave retirement advice to Pfizer employees, told the justices Thursday they shouldn't grant a petition for review from Jeffrey Robertson, who saw his Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit sent from Pennsylvania to New York federal court pursuant to a forum-selection clause in...

