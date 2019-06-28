IBM Must Produce Exec Emails In Insurer's $171M IT Suit

Law360, London (June 28, 2019, 6:06 PM BST) -- IBM’s U.K. unit was ordered to produce emails from seven senior executives in a £130 million ($165 million) case brought by CIS General Insurance alleging the tech giant broke its contract to build it a new IT system after problems surfaced with the project. Judge Finola O'Farrell said the evidence showed that the seven executives were involved in discussions related to the contract between the parties as well as IBM’s decision to drop out of the project, which the insurer alleges was an act of willful default. The court noted that a different judge had already ordered disclosure of documents related...

