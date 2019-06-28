Senate OKs Recognition Bid For Montana's Little Shell Tribe

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Legislation that would give federal recognition to the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians has passed as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines have announced. The Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians Restoration Act of 2019 was included as an amendment to the $750 billion defense policy bill that passed Thursday by a Senate vote of 86-8, the latest development in a decades-long fight to secure federal recognition for the Montana tribe. The Democrat Tester and Republican Daines had pushed for the act — which would make tribal members eligible for services and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS