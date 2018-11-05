Justices To Hear Cases Over Trump's DACA Rollback

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took up three of the Trump administration's long-pending appeals to wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, setting up another high-stakes immigration fight in the nation's top court. The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether the Trump administration can wind down the Obama-era DACA program. (AP) In a one-line order, the justices consolidated the three cases for a total of one hour of oral arguments. As is typical, the Supreme Court did not explain its decision to grant review. Earlier this month, the justices rejected the government's explicit request to take action on...

