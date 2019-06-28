$213B Calif. Budget Doubles EITC Spending, Exempts Diapers

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- California will more than double its spending on the state earned income tax credit and exempt diapers and feminine hygiene products from the state sales tax under a $213.5 billion budget Gov. Gavin Newsom signed late Thursday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with signing a $213.5 billion budget, approved a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products. (AP) Newsom, a Democrat, signed a budget that would reflect both the largest tax windfall and the largest budget surplus, $22 billion, in state history. The general fund portion of the budget is $147 billion. Along with signing the budget, the governor signed...

