GE $45M Faulty-Motor Row Will Go To High Court

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a multimillion-dollar dispute over allegedly faulty motors involving a French unit of General Electric Co. to resolve the question of whether nonsignatories to an international arbitration agreement can force arbitration of a dispute. The justices granted certiorari to a petition filed by GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS Corp., in which the company is seeking review of an Eleventh Circuit decision concluding that Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, which owns a steel plant in Calvert, Alabama, and several of its insurers did not have to arbitrate their suit. The action alleges that GE...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS