Supreme Court To Settle Split Over Trademark Awards

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh in on when courts can order trademark infringers to hand over their profits to a brand owner, a question that has split circuit courts. The justices granted certiorari in a long-running trademark battle between accessory company Fossil Inc. and a company called Romag Fasteners, giving the court the chance to decide whether such profits awards require evidence that the infringer acted “willfully." The availability of profits awards is a big question in trademark law, where damages are often more difficult to obtain than in patent or copyright lawsuits. As is customary, the...

