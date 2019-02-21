Supreme Court To Hear 'Lucky' Trademark Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a nearly two-decade-old trademark dispute involving jean maker Lucky Brand, giving the court a chance to weigh in on complex questions of preclusion. The justices granted certiorari to Lucky Brand Dungarees Inc., which wants the court to overturn what it has called an "absurd" ruling by an appeals court last year: That Lucky was barred from asserting a new defense in the case because it "could have" raised it over the previous years of litigation but chose not to. In its petition to the high court, Lucky called that ruling a “bizarre result”...

