Justices To Mull Requirements For Fed. Worker ADEA Claims

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh in on whether a federal worker has to show that a challenged action from an employer wouldn't have occurred if it wasn't for the employee's age in order to successfully plead a claim under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. In its order, the high court granted Noris Babb's petition for writ of certiorari in her suit alleging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs discriminated and retaliated against her because of her gender and age. The justices specified that the question in their review would be limited to whether the federal-sector provision...

