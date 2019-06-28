Saba Candidate Names Will Stay On BlackRock Proxy Slate

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund Saba Capital Master Fund won a right to have votes counted for its four-member slate in a BlackRock Advisors annual board election, when a Delaware Chancery judge ruled late Thursday that BlackRock imposed an unsupported and burdensome extra questionnaire on Saba's candidates. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, ruling four days after a preliminary injunction argument, struck down a BlackRock refusal to recognize votes for Saba's candidates for the two trusts involved, rejecting BlackRock arguments that Saba's candidates were properly disqualified for missing a deadline to return the nearly 100-question, 47-page questionnaire. BlackRock gave Saba's slate only five days to...

