Benefits Award Doesn't Bar Delay Claim, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that an insurance company’s payment of an appraisal award does not preclude its policyholder from later pursuing damages for delay, reviving two State Farm Lloyds policyholders’ suits alleging the insurer unduly delayed paying their property damage claims. In a pair of decisions issued in the cases of Barbara Technologies Corp. v. State Farm Lloyds and Ortiz v. State Farm Lloyds, a split Texas high court found that an insurer that engages in the appraisal process to determine the value of its policyholder’s loss and then pays the resulting award is not shielded from accusations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS