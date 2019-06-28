Texas Justices To Review Prepayment Rule On Tax Lawsuits

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a janitorial company's challenge to a requirement under state law that it prepay a $300,000 tax assessment in full before being able to contest the bill in court. EBS Solutions Inc., which provides building cleaning and maintenance services, is asking the court to revive its challenge to the requirement that a tax assessment be prepaid in full before a protest in court, saying the rule deprived the company of its right of access to the courts. The high court's guidance is needed because of legislative changes and muddled case law that have left...

