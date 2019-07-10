EU Adidas TM Case Elucidates 'Acquired Distinctiveness'

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Adidas AG has used its well-known “three stripes” logo in various guises, including where the stripes form the shape of a mountain, said to symbolize the challenges athletes face. The alpine metaphor is apt given the efforts Adidas has expended in attempting to defend its trademark registration for the three stripes logo. In the latest development, on June 19, 2019, the General Court of the EU upheld the decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office Appeal Board to invalidate Adidas’ most ambitious attempt to register its signature motif. Adidas retains “three stripes” protection in the EU due to more narrowly...

