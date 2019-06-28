Texas Justices To Hear Insurer's Challenge To Medical Bill Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An insurer has convinced the Texas Supreme Court to review a case in which it's challenging an injured insured's attempt to collect a “windfall” by saying he should have been reimbursed for the full amount of the medical bill he received rather than what the medical provider accepted as payment in full. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. has asked the state's high court to undo an April 2018 ruling from the Twelfth Court of Appeals that revived the lawsuit brought by Rodney Beasley, alleging violations of the insurance code and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Farmers argues that it shouldn't have...

