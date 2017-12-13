Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Centra Tech Cites Arbitration Clause In Fighting Class Cert.

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency payment platform Centra Tech on Thursday said investors accusing it of fraudulently raising $32 million in an initial coin offering can't be certified as a class because they already agreed to arbitrate any disputes.

Centra's opposition to a class certification bid is far from the first time the platform has deployed its arbitration argument, having asked a Florida federal judge just one week earlier to push the investor action into arbitration based on an agreement the investors had to have signed in order to buy the digital tokens now at issue.

"When the plaintiffs purchased Centra tokens, they agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 13, 2017

Law Firms