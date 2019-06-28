Deals Rumor Mill: Morgan Stanley, Dr. Martens, BASF

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley is likely going to earn regulators’ approval of its move to take control of its Chinese securities joint venture, Reuters reported Friday. According to the report, the joint venture — Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co. — previously told Chinese securities regulators that Morgan Stanley wants to increase its stake in the venture to 51%. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that approval could come in the second half of the year. Dr. Martens’ private equity owner is considering a potential initial public offering for the U.K.-based company, Bloomberg reported Friday. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that London-based private equity...

