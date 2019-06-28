Texas Supreme Court To Hear Oil Rig Co. Franchise Tax Case

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the state's appeal of a case over whether an offshore drilling rig repair company could exclude subcontractor payments from its revenue to lower its franchise tax liability. The Texas high court granted review on a petition from the state Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar and state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a case against Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corp. Oral arguments are set for Oct. 9. The case involves whether Gulf Copper, which rebuilds and replaces offshore drilling rigs at its facilities on the Texas coast, should have been allowed to...

